Salman Khan confirms appearance on Koffee With Karan final season premiere

While addressing his fans, Karan Johar said, "I think it was June 2004 where I told my dad that I really want to host a talk show, and I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal, candid chat with them. And he looked at me, he said...'Karan you going to call your friends and chat with them. You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that'. He passed away that month itself, actually on the 26th of June."