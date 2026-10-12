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Salman Khan confirms appearance on Koffee With Karan final season premiere

Karan Johar has announced that the final season of Koffee With Karan will premiere on October 14, featuring superstar Salman Khan as the first guest on the couch.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Salman Khan confirms appearance on Koffee With Karan final season premiere
Image Credit: @karan johar/instagram

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