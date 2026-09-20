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Salman Khan confronts hair-transplant & age rumours on Bigg Boss 20

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan confronted online trolls by removing his hat and shirt on stage, clarifying that his new bald look is for an upcoming project while condemning audience entitlement and body-shaming.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
Salman Khan confronts hair-transplant & age rumours on Bigg Boss 20
Image Credit: Instagram

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