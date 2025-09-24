Salman Khan Dreams Of Fatherhood And Aamir Khan Opens Up About Divorce On Prime Video’s Two Much with Kajol And Twinkle

New Delhi: The much-awaited talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle has kicked off with a bang, reuniting two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The iconic Amar-Prem duo from Andaz Apna Apna returned, this time not on the big screen, but on one couch, decades later. And with them came moments of nostalgia, laughter, candid confessions, and heartfelt revelations.

The episode, premiering on Thursday, September 25, is filled with memorable exchanges, Aamir admitting he had once been judgmental towards Salman, while Salman opened up about his past relationships and his dream of embracing fatherhood. For fans, it’s a reunion that promises much more than just banter.

Salman sets the tone with his trademark humor, recalling with a smirk how he and Aamir supposedly went to school together- though he barely remembers it. The icebreaker soon gives way to deeper, more personal conversations.

Aamir on Bonding with Salman

Aamir shares how the two truly connected during a vulnerable phase in his life. “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Before that, I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, and we often faced problems while shooting).”

Reflecting on his earlier self, Aamir adds, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person.”

Salman on Love, Relationships, and Fatherhood

Between the friendly jibes and the nostalgia, Salman offers rare insight into his thoughts on relationships. “When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in. So, they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that.”

When Aamir probes him further about why his relationships didn’t work out, Salman replies with striking honesty: “Yaar, nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.”

And in perhaps the most heartfelt admission of the evening, Salman opens up about his dream of becoming a father. “Children, I will have, one day, soon. Eventually one will have kids, let’s see.”

Packed with wit, nostalgia, and heartfelt admissions, the episode sets the tone for what promises to be a firecracker of a season. The first episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle premieres on September 25, streaming across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes drop every Thursday, exclusively on Prime Video.