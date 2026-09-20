Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Salman Khan drops jacket and hat on Bigg Boss 20 to fire back at body-shamers

In a fiery new Bigg Boss 20 promo, superstar Salman Khan addresses recent online weight trolling head-on, stripping off his hat and jacket on stage to challenge body-shamers.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Salman Khan drops jacket and hat on Bigg Boss 20 to fire back at body-shamers
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India win first Asian Games 2026 medal! Elavenil Valarivan leads shooting silver
2
3
4
5