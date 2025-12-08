Salman Khan Moved To Tears As He Remembers Dharmendra On Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan offered an emotional tribute to the legendary Dharmendra, remembering the late actor's journey on the Bigg Boss 19 finale.

In honour of Dharmendra, Salman referred to him as an "elder brother" and a "father figure", sharing how the superstar graced the previous seasons of Bigg Boss.

A special video featuring Dharmendra's past appearances on the show was also showcased during the finale, capturing heartwarming moments between the duo. At one point, Dharmendra referred to Salman as his own son.

Salman Khan, who was visibly moved to tears, said, "We lost our He-Man, the most amazing man. I don't think there is anyone like Dharam Ji. He lived his life king-sized and delivered 60 years of entertainment. He gave us his Sunny, Bobby, and Esha."

In an homage to the late actor's glorifying cinematic career, Salman added, "From the beginning of his career and till the end, he always wanted to do good work. He played many roles, ranging from comedy to drama and emotion. In my career graph, I always followed him. He came with an innocent face and a He-Man's body. He had a charming personality and held on to it till the date."

The legendary actor, famously known as Bollywood's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025.

A prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on Thursday at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects.

Among those present were Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and several other industry figures who joined in remembering the late actor.