Shaadi karni he dobara, asks Abhinav Shukla as he proposes to wife Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14

New Delhi: Just as we celebrated Valentine’s Day with our loved ones, Bigg Boss contestants also celebrated love in their own way. The promo of the upcoming episode saw Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla reigniting sparks in their marriage.

Also, contestant and good friend Aly Goni was seen putting a smile on a disgruntled Nikki Tamboli’s face and Rakhi Sawant sending a tearful message to her husband Ritesh.

The highlight of the show was surely Abhinav and Rubina’s romantic rendezvous where they fell in love again. The duo was separated by a glass window during their Valentine’s Day date as Abhinav was evicted from the show last week.

The starry-eyed lovers were elated to see each other as Rubina confessed to Abhinav Shukla that she misses him every day. Abhinav took Rubina by shock when he asked her, “Shaadi karni he dobara?” (do you want to marry again?) during the romantic date. Rubina bursts into joyful laughter as a response to his proposal.

In the promo, the two are shown exchanging “I love you” notes and making grand promises to each other. Abhinav told Rubina, “Tumari struggle ab meri struggle banegi” (your struggle is now my struggle) and she replied, “Tumhari chaahtein ab meri chaahtein banengi” (your desires are now my desires).

The lovebirds also shared a kiss despite the glass barrier. In a previous episode, Rubina had revealed that entering Bigg Boss helped the couple reconnect and work on their marital problems. At one point, their marriage was headed for divorce but now the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress wants to give their marriage a second chance! The duo had gotten married on June 21, 2018.