Shah Rukh Khan to produce 'Class of 83' web series

New Delhi: After several B-town celebs ventured into the digital platform, Shaha Rukh Khan is all set to produce a web series starring Bobby Deol.

Bobby posted the picture of a clapperboard on his Twitter handle to announce the news. "Excited to venture into the web world with Class Of 83 a Netflix India original film by Atul Sabharwal produced by Shah Rukh Khan Gaurav Verma Red Chillies Entertainment," he captioned the post.

Earlier today, the official twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment had announced the news of the shooting. "The class of 83 is all set to roll. We are really excited to start this wonderful journey with everyone!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will be seen in `Houseful 4` sharing screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati. It also features Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and `Veere Ki Wedding` fame Kriti Kharbanda.

Based on the theme of reincarnation, the fourth film of the `Housefull` series will hit the big screens on Diwali 2019.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanBobby DeolHousefull 4
