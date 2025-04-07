Sheezan Khan Set To Make Powerful Comeback In Dreamiyata Dramaa’s 'Tujhse Haii Ashiqui'

New Delhi: Actor Sheezan Khan is ready to make a striking return to the screen with Tujhse Haii Ashiqui, the highly anticipated show from Dreamiyata Dramaa. Khan will be stepping into the role of DSP Arjun Walia, a dedicated and intense police officer. His first look in a sharp khaki uniform has already sparked a flurry of excitement on social media, creating a buzz ahead of the show’s debut.

The show, which also stars Amandeep Sidhu and Bigg Boss alum Abhishek Kumar, promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, blending love, betrayal, and duty. Sheezan's portrayal of DSP Arjun Walia introduces a new layer to the storyline, which is centered around a complex love triangle filled with mystery and passion.

Dressed in a crisp police uniform, Sheezan’s character exudes both authority and charm, teasing a captivating performance that fans are eager to witness. The creators of Tujhse Haii Ashiqui, Dreamiyata Dramaa, led by renowned duo Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, have been steadily building anticipation, and this latest reveal has only heightened viewers' excitement.

Commenting on his role, Sheezan shared, “Playing DSP Arjun Walia has been a refreshing challenge. He’s strong, grounded, and driven by a deep sense of justice. Yet, there’s a vulnerability within him that the audience will discover over time. I’m excited to be part of a project backed by Dreamiyata Dramaa, known for its impactful storytelling.”

Tujhse Haii Ashiqui is set to be one of the flagship shows of the newly launched Dreamiyata Dramaa platform, which aims to deliver fresh, high-quality drama with compelling narratives. With Sheezan Khan’s powerful performance, the show promises to be an emotionally charged, action-packed ride.

The premiere date is expected to be announced soon, and fans can’t wait to see DSP Arjun Walia in action.