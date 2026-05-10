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NewsEntertainmentTelevisionShilpa Shetty to host new comedy cooking show ‘Maa Hai Na’: When and where to watch
SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA

Shilpa Shetty to host new comedy cooking show ‘Maa Hai Na’: When and where to watch

The new comedy cooking show Maa Hai Na, hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, was officially announced on May 10, 2026.

|Last Updated: May 10, 2026, 07:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Shilpa Shetty to host new comedy cooking show ‘Maa Hai Na’: When and where to watch(Source: Instagram)

 Mumbai : Shilpa Shetty Kundra will host 'Maa Hai Na,' a new Hindi comedy cooking show, ZEE5 announced on Sunday.
 
The 10-episode non-fiction series will bring together six Gen Z celebrities and their mothers for a mix of cooking challenges, emotional conversations and family bonding moments.
 
Produced by Lil Frodo Productions House, 'Maa Hai' Na explores the clash and connection between modern Gen Z lifestyles and traditional maternal wisdom through the setting of a kitchen.

 
 
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A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

 
 According to the makers, the show focuses on "what happens when two generations are forced to truly listen to each other one recipe at a time."

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna on reuniting with Bigg Boss housemates in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'I believe no person is inherently bad...'

 
The series will feature mother-child pairs navigating "miscommunication, pressure, affection, and rediscovered comfort" while cooking together.
 
 The platform described the kitchen as a space where "memories, nostalgia, laughter, arguments, and emotions" unfold beyond food.
 
The contestants announced for the show include Sunita Ahuja with daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with son Kshitij Dholakia, Tanya Mittal with mother Sunita Mittal, Gullu with mother Munesh Tanwar, Shahida Ansari with nephew Afghan, and Bhagyashre E Sharma with mother Rinju Sharma.
 
Speaking about the show, Kaveri Das, Chief Channel Officer, &TV and Business Head, Hindi ZEE5, said, "No matter how independent or fast-paced our lives become, there are certain relationships that continue to ground us, and the bond we share with our mothers is one of them. At Hindi ZEE5, we wanted to create a format that reflects this emotion through a lens that feels fresh, entertaining, and deeply relatable for younger audiences today," in a press note.
 
She added, "Maa Hai Na brings together the energy, humour, and everyday chaos of Gen Zs with the warmth, instincts, and life lessons that only a mother can bring. As we continue to experiment with newer non-fiction formats on the platform, the idea was to create a show that feels authentic to modern family dynamics while reminding audiences that no matter how much life changes, Maa Hai Na."
 
Producers Neeti and Preeti from Lil Frodo Productions House said, "At Lil Frodo Productions, we are always looking to tell stories that feel deeply personal yet universally relatable. With Maa Hai Na, we wanted to go beyond a conventional cooking format and create something that captures the emotional fabric of Indian households," in a press note.
 
 They further said, "The kitchen is often where the most honest conversations happen, and this show uses that space to explore the evolving dynamic between Gen Z and their mothers. Working with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the host brought the perfect balance of warmth, relatability, and energy to the format."
 
Described as heartwarming, funny and emotionally rich, 'Maa Hai Na' is set to stream soon on Hindi ZEE5. 
 

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