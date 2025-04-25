Advertisement
Shirdi Wale Sai Baba Show Promo: Sachin Pilgaonkar Joins As Sutradhar - WATCH

Sachin Pilgaonkar highlights Sai Baba’s teachings in new show Shirdi Wale Sai Baba. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 07:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shirdi Wale Sai Baba Show Promo: Sachin Pilgaonkar Joins As Sutradhar - WATCH (Image: @vineetrainaofficial/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Based on the timeless teachings of Sai Baba, the new show Shirdi Wale Sai Baba takes viewers on a heartfelt journey of faith and transformation. The show becomes even more special with veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar joining as the Sutradhar (narrator) and guiding voice of the show.

Sachin Pilgaonkar took to Instagram and unveild the latest promo, He said,, "Like many of you, I am also a devoted follower of Sai Baba. Whenever I get a chance to learn or discover something new about Baba, I never let that opportunity go.''

 'Sabka Maalik Ek’ – which means bringing people together. So, let’s come together on this journey and learn something new from Sai Baba every week.", Pilgaonkar further added. 

Watch The Promo Below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Sachin Pilgaonkar, a legendary icon of Indian cinema and television, brings depth and sincerity to his role as the host of Shirdi Wale Sai Baba. As the Sutradhar, he guides viewers through each episode with thoughtful commentary and meaningful insights into Sai Baba’s teachings. His narration strikes a perfect balance between being informative and emotionally resonant, making the spiritual journey both engaging and uplifting.

Shirdi Wale Sai Baba brings the timeless wisdom of Sai Baba to life, sharing powerful messages of kindness and faith. Each episode offers a fresh perspective that encourages reflection and relevance in daily living.

More than just storytelling, the show thoughtfully explores Sai Baba's teachings, presenting meaningful life lessons tailored for today's audience.

 Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, every Monday to Friday at 7pm only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

