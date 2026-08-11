Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

‘Show the full picture or nothing’: Shagun Sharma's indirect jibe at KKK 15 makers?

Shagun Sharma claimed that parts of her conversation were edited out in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, making her reaction look different on screen. She also addressed remarks about Gaurav Khanna, saying standing up for herself should not depend on anyone’s popularity.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
‘Show the full picture or nothing’: Shagun Sharma's indirect jibe at KKK 15 makers?
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kabir Khan celebrates Kartik Aaryan’s national award win with special 'Rasmalai' memory
2
3
4
5