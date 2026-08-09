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Shreya Kalra says no to Bigg Boss 20, rules out reality shows as contestant

Shreya Kalra, who recently won Netflix’s Lock Upp, has ruled out participating in Bigg Boss 20, saying reality shows were mentally exhausting, while expressing interest in hosting, mentoring or becoming a gang leader.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Shreya Kalra says no to Bigg Boss 20, rules out reality shows as contestant
Image Credit: @shreya kalra/Instagram

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