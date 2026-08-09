Shreya Kalra says no to Bigg Boss 20, rules out reality shows as contestant

"Doston, jo mujhse puch raha hai main Bigg Boss jaungi ki nahi- Main just abhi ek pagalkhane se nikal ke aayi hoon (Friends, for those asking me whether I will be going on Bigg Boss, I have just come out of a madhouse). I am not planning to do any reality show as a contestant right now because it was mentally exhausting and very taxing. So no Bigg Boss for me, but if there's an opportunity to host, mentor, or become a gang leader, then I'll definitely be excited. Maza aajayega agar aisa kuch hogaya tha (It'll be fun if something like this happens). But contestant? No bro, too much to take in," she shared.