Shreya Kalra wins Lock Upp 2: Prize money & video with boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal

New Delhi: Ending weeks of speculation and high-voltage drama, Shreya Kalra won Netflix's captive reality show 'Lock Upp' and lifted the coveted trophy on Wednesday night. Shreya defeated popular television actress Shivangi Joshi.
The Top 5 finalists, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, and Shreya, battled it out for the coveted title, with contestants getting eliminated one after another as the finale race progressed. The final face-off came down to Shreya and Shivangi Joshi. Based on votes from the hosts, former contestants, and special guests, Shreya secured the maximum votes and lifted the trophy.
Shreya not just took home the coveted Lock Upp Season 2 trophy but also earned Rs 1 crore prize money.
Soon after the finale, Shreya also thanked her fans and went live on Instagram. She also dedicated her victory to her friends who stood by her throughout her Lock Upp journey. She was also spotted with boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal as they headed to celebrate her success.
The season premiered on June 27, bringing together 15 contestants who entered the lockup with three closely guarded personal secrets each. To secure their place in the competition, they had to reveal their hidden truths while facing a series of intense physical and mental challenges.
Shreya previously participated as a wildcard contestant on the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2020, where she was part of Nikhil Chinapa's team.
During her stint on Lock Upp, Shreya was not only involved in intense clashes and heated arguments but also managed to form a few meaningful friendships along the way. She shared a close bond with fellow contestants Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri, making some memorable connections during her journey.
The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. The second season - 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, premiered on June 27 and streams from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly, and Shreshta Iyer also participated on the show.
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