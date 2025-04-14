Siddhi Sharma Embraces Real Action In Ishq Jabariya: 'Now I’m Living It...'

New Delhi: In a television landscape where high-octane action is often left to doubles and choreographed sequences, actress Siddhi Sharma is breaking the mold. Known for her role as Gulki in Sun Neo’s action-drama Ishq Jabariya, Siddhi is making headlines for performing all her own stunts — and loving every moment of it.

Reflecting on her experience, Siddhi shared, “Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of stunts for Ishq Jabariya, and the exciting part is that I’ve performed all of them myself without a stunt double. I actually enjoy it — there’s a real thrill and sense of achievement that comes with it.”

She candidly recalled her earlier days as a viewer, watching shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi. “I used to think, ‘Oh, this looks easy!’ But now that I’m doing it myself, I realize how tough it really is — the kind of physical and mental strength it demands is on another level. These chances don’t come often, so I give every stunt my all.”

Siddhi also credits her faith for the strength she draws upon during intense scenes. “I truly believe that the ability to do these stunts without a double comes from Hanuman Ji. His blessings give me the confidence to face risky or demanding scenes. Somehow, everything just falls into place. It feels incredibly special to play strong characters who can inspire others, especially young girls, to be bold and fearless.”

Airing at 10:00 PM on Sun Neo, Ishq Jabariya follows the journey of Gulki — a fierce, independent woman navigating life with grit and determination. The show stars Kamya Panjabi, Dipshikkha Nagppal, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana, each bringing depth and authenticity to this gripping tale of resilience and empowerment.

With Sharma leading by example both on and off screen, Ishq Jabariya continues to resonate with viewers looking for more than just drama — but heart, courage, and action that’s as real as it gets.