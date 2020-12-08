Singer Rahul Vaidya first post after Bigg Boss 14 eviction is high on emotions!

New Delhi: After his dramatic and surprising exit from 'Bigg Boss 14', singer Rahul Vaidya decided to post a thank you note on Twitter. On Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Rahul said he was homesick and voluntarily walked out of the show, leaving his fans saddened.

Signed as Aapka Rahul Vaidya, he uploaded an image on Twitter addressing his fans and well-wishers. The note read: “To all my fans and well-wishers, this journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends to all the messages I received… you all made me feel so loved.”

Rahul further said “I'm so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support and admiration have been overwhelming and I can't thank you all enough. Big love and blessings to you all."

He also took to Instagram to post a few pictures of himself on the show and captioned this post with the same message.

The singer’s exit from the Bigg Boss house left Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin as the finalists. They have been pitted against some ex-contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta who are challengers and in the equal run to lift the coveted trophy.