Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay To Return In Kyunki 2.0? Industry Insider Reveals Exclusive Details

By Smrity Sharma

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0 has undoubtedly created a frenzy amongst the fans of Indian TV soaps. The reports of Ektaa Kapoor bringing back the show on TV screens for a limited series, starring the original lead pair Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir has left fans excited. The TV show first aired in 2000 and kept fans entertained and hooked for eight long years, setting a new benchmark for TV shows. However, is the show coming back? There has been no official announcement from Ektaa or Balaji Telefilms so far but speculations in the media haven’t stopped ever since the first report came out.

While the show runner and her team chose to not divulge any details when we reached out to them, a highly placed source from the TV industry had some interesting details to share. When asked if there is any buzz within the TV fraternity about Kyunki 2.0, the source said, “You think Ektaa Kapoor would launch Kyunki… in such a lacklustre way? There would be some hint, some buzz, a huge event. This is big. The show has a legacy and set an unprecedented benchmark for Indian television. If it is coming back, that in itself is historical. Add to it the return of the OG Mihir (Amar Upadhayay) and Tulsi (Smriti Irani). A huge thing like that deserves a fitting launch/announcement.”

When we pointed out that there is never smoke without fire so there may be something being developed, the source opined, “If Ektaa is indeed bringing back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with Smriti and Amar, and if she is not officially announcing it as yet, there must be a strong reason. Why would she otherwise hide something so special? So let's just wait for the TV Czarina herself to make it official. Till then I would urge fans and media alike to hold their horses.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired between 2000 to 2008. The family entertainer revolved around the themes of family, relationship dynamics, parenting amongst others. The show catapulted Smriti Irani’s career and made her a household name, long before she joined politics. Apart from Amar and Smriti, the show also starred Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Aman Verma, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, Sudha Shivpuri amongst others.