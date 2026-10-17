The farewell carries the weight of a remarkable television legacy. First aired on Star Plus in 2000, Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became one of Indian television’s most recognisable family dramas, with Smriti’s portrayal of Tulsi making her a household name. The original series ran until 2008, becoming a cherished part of everyday viewing for families across the country. Its subsequent revival brought Smriti back as Tulsi, successfully reconnecting audiences with a character and a world they had followed for years.