As the iconic television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi prepares to wrap up its final day of shooting, actor Smriti Irani is marking the moment with a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes working behind the cameras.
Television’s beloved Tulsi took to Instagram to share an emotional behind-the-scenes video, capturing the faces whose tireless efforts turned a studio set into the familiar Virani family home.
The farewell carries the weight of a remarkable television legacy. First aired on Star Plus in 2000, Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became one of Indian television’s most recognisable family dramas, with Smriti’s portrayal of Tulsi making her a household name. The original series ran until 2008, becoming a cherished part of everyday viewing for families across the country. Its subsequent revival brought Smriti back as Tulsi, successfully reconnecting audiences with a character and a world they had followed for years.
In her latest social media post, Smriti turns the camera away from the spotlight to give viewers a chance to meet the team whose names usually appear only in the scrolling credits.
From the production crew managing schedules and actor call-times to the writers and creative directors crafting the family drama, Smriti introduced the individuals who kept the show's intricate storytelling running smoothly day in and day out. She playfully highlighted staff members across departments, acknowledging their dedication and the lighthearted moments shared on set.
Paying special tribute to the directorial team, she spotlighted Mujammil Desai—who first joined the directorial team as a young professional during Season 1 and now sits proudly in the director's chair, alongside assistant directors and crew members who ensure every scene transitions seamlessly from script to screen.
The actor also introduced the veteran beauty and styling crew, including senior makeup artists like Tambe Dada—boasting over 30 years in the industry—and costume coordinators who carefully maintained the distinct looks of characters like Nandini and Damini.
Highlighting the technical backbone of the daily soap, Smriti turned the lens toward the camera operators, sound recordists, lighting technicians, and set department staff. She noted that without their precision, capturing the right focus, setting up the iconic Shanti Niketan house, and shining the lights—none of the actors would even be visible on screen.
The emotional walkthrough concluded with a warm shoutout to the support and hospitality staff, including those responsible for keeping the cast and crew fed, managing daily tea and meals, and handling on-set decoration.
As another chapter of the Virani family’s story officially comes to a close, the heartfelt video serves as a warm thank-you to the crew and offers one final, nostalgic memory for viewers preparing to bid farewell to Tulsi once again.
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