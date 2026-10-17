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Smriti Irani bids farewell to 'Kyunki' with special tribute to show's crew

Actor Smriti Irani shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video from the final day of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, expressing gratitude and introducing the off-screen cast and crew members who brought the iconic show to life.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Smriti Irani bids farewell to 'Kyunki' with special tribute to show's crew
Image Credit: file photo

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Zee Media Bureau

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Smriti Irani bids farewell to 'Kyunki' with special tribute to show's crew
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