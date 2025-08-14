Advertisement
SMRITI IRANI

Smriti Irani Faces Online Heat Over Body Double Use In Family Scenes Of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'

Smriti Irani is facing backlash as netizens wonder if a body double is being used in her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Smriti Irani Faces Online Heat Over Body Double Use In Family Scenes Of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'(Image: @starplus/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Smriti Irani is under the spotlight, all thanks to the keen eyes of fans. The actor, who made her iconic comeback as Tulsi Virani and created history with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has been facing online scrutiny for allegedly using a body double in the show. Eagle-eyed netizens have pointed out that Smriti's reactions in certain scenes look fake and disconnected. As reported by The Indian Express, Smriti Irani is shooting for the show separately, and for the family scenes, a body double is being used.

Smriti Irani Faces Backlash Over Using Body Double

Netizens slams Smriti Irani and expressed their dissapointment over her body double in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Many have taken to X(formally Twitter) and questioned her single scenes in the show some of has also shown their disconnection to Smriti's iconic character in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. 

Netizens reacts to Smriti Irani's Body Double Scenes In Kyunki 2

One viewer took to X handle (formally Twitter) and pointed out Smriti Irani's family gather scenes and wrote, 'Why Smriti Irani Mam's Scenes In Recent Episode Are Too Much Edited With Her Only Single Clips And With Editing In Background And Also Body Double In Family Gather Scenes ?. '

One user also accused Smriti Irani of using Body Double and wrote, 'What's the use of @smritiirani returning to TV if she's going to use her body double in maximum of the scenes?'. 

Another User questioned her screen timings and wrote, 'Why is Smriti shooting her scenes separately? It looks so fake & obvious. I can understand here & there, but I’m noticing this every episode. The parallel lead, Vrinda, is boring. I don’t care for her.' 

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has made his chartbuster comeback talking about the new season cast OG cast, including Smriti Irani, Shakti Anand, Ketki Dave, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Amar Upadhyay. Also Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi and  Barkha Bisht also joins the cast as fresh faces of Kyunki 2. Coming to TRP charts, Smriti Irani's comback turns out to be a defining chapter in Indian television history  with In its first week, the show received 1.6 billion viewing hours and a TRP of 2.8, overtaking Anupamaa, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and other leading shows.

FAQs 

Q1. How Many Episodes Does The First Season Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Have?

The first season which also stars Smriti Irani was one of the longest-running shows and had approximately 1,833 episodes. 

Q2. How Much Smriti Irani Is Charging For Kyunki 2 ? 

Smriti Irani is reportedly charging Rs 14 lakh per episode for her role in KSBKBT 2. 

Q3. When And Where To Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? 

Kyunki 2 premiered on July 29, 2025, at 10:30 PM on StarPlus and is streaming online on Jio Hotstar.

 

