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KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI

Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reclaims TRP crown despite Cricket season competition

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, led by Smriti Irani, has made a strong comeback, topping TRP charts despite cricket season competition while dismissing cancellation rumours.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 07:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reclaims TRP crown despite Cricket season competition(file photo)

The iconic television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has made a powerful return with its second season, reaffirming its place in Indian households. Over two decades after its original run, the show sees Smriti Irani reprise her legendary role as Tulsi Virani, reconnecting with audiences across generations.

Strong Comeback After 17 Years

Season 2 marks a significant comeback nearly 17 years after the show first went off air. The revival has quickly gained momentum, fueled by nostalgia and the return of beloved characters. Adding to the buzz was an unexpected cameo by Bill Gates, which further amplified audience interest.

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TRP Success Amid Cricket Season

What makes the show’s success particularly noteworthy is its performance during the cricket season, traditionally a challenging time for television viewership. Despite stiff competition, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi continues to dominate TRP charts with a TVR of 2.0.

Blend of Familiar Faces and Fresh Talent

Alongside Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir Virani. The new season also introduces a younger cast, including Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi, aiming to appeal to a broader, contemporary audience.

Broadcast and Streaming Details

The show premiered on July 29, 2025, and is available both on television and streaming platform JioHotstar, ensuring accessibility for viewers across formats.

Makers Dismiss Rumours of Cancellation

Amid recent speculation about the show going off air following the launch of its spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, the makers have issued a clarification. In an official statement released on March 26, the team confirmed that reports of cancellation are unfounded.

“We have observed some media articles circulating that claim Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is being canceled and will be replaced by Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. We want to clarify that these claims are unfounded; we are not discontinuing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, and there is currently no scheduled end date for the show (sic),” the statement read, putting an end to circulating rumours.

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