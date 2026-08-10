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  • /Sonu Nigam recalls collaborating with Jermaine Jackson and Britney Spears on Komal Nahta's 'Game Changers'

Sonu Nigam recalls collaborating with Jermaine Jackson and Britney Spears on Komal Nahta's 'Game Changers'

On Komal Nahta’s Game Changers, legendary singer Sonu Nigam reflected on his iconic international collaborations with global stars like Jermaine Jackson, Britney Spears, and Avicii.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Sonu Nigam recalls collaborating with Jermaine Jackson and Britney Spears on Komal Nahta's 'Game Changers'
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Sonu Nigam recalls collaborating with Jermaine Jackson and Britney Spears on Komal Nahta's 'Game Changers'
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