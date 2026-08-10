Renowned film trade analyst Komal Nahta has returned with a fresh season of his acclaimed video podcast, Game Changers: The Music Series. Designed to shine a spotlight on celebrated playback singers, composers, and music maestros, the show offers deep-dive conversations into their creative journeys, inspirations, and the untold stories behind iconic tracks.
The latest episode features legendary playback singer Sonu Nigam, who reflected on his decades-long career, global collaborations, and the discipline behind his craft.
With a career spanning over three decades, Sonu Nigam remains one of India's most versatile vocalists. During the episode, the singer opened up about his crossover projects with global icons, recalling how a chance encounter led to a poignant musical moment following Michael Jackson's passing.
"I met Jermaine Jackson by chance in America," Nigam shared. "It was the time after Michael Jackson had passed away, and I had composed a song on him while crying. Till date, people love that song. I got an opportunity to play that song with Jermaine. We sang it at IIFA as well. If you see the video, you’ll see people were spellbound."
Nigam also detailed his work alongside other major international acts, including pop star Britney Spears, Swedish producer Avicii, and Polish singer Natalia Lesz.
"I had the opportunity to sing with Britney Spears for one of her albums. When I was on Twitter, she used to follow me, then I left Twitter," he noted. "I did a song with Avicii. I also did a very good song with Polish singer Natalia. If I would’ve lived there, I could get more opportunities, but staying in India, having got these many chances is enough."
With Game Changers: The Music Series, Komal Nahta continues to expand beyond traditional box-office reporting to offer a deeper, narrative-driven look into the music industry. The series focuses on capturing the personal milestones and creative processes of the artists whose voices have shaped generations of Indian cinema.
Full episodes of Game Changers: The Music Series are available to stream on its official YouTube channel.
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