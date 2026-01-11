Splitsvilla 16 Contestants Confirmed Contestants: From Yogesh To Sadhaaf Shankar, Who Has Entered Karan Kundrra-Hosted Show - Check Full List
Splitsvilla 16 confirmed contestants full list reveals 32 participants from Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, setting the stage for intense romance, strategy, and power struggles in the 2026 season.
Splitsvilla 16 Confirmed Contestants Full List: MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla 16 premiered on January 9, 2026, marking the return of Karan Kundra as co-host after a six-year hiatus. He is joined once again by Sunny Leone, bringing familiar energy back to the franchise. This season features 32 contestants competing to find their ideal partners while navigating strategy, rivalry, and romance.
Adding to the excitement are Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed, whose mischievous presence promises nonstop entertainment. The contestants introduced in the premiere episode were housed in the Pyaar Villa, with 16 participants making their first impression on viewers.
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Contestants – Pyaar Villa
Top 8 Girls from Pyaar Villa
- Sadhaaf Shankar
- Akanksha Choudhary
- Anjali Schmuck
- Soundharya Shetty
- Anisha Shinde
- Diksha Pawar
- Simran
- Suzzane
Top 8 Boys from Pyaar Villa
- Chakshdeep Singh
- Yogesh
- Sorab Bedi
- Anuj Sharma
- Tayne
- Ayush Sharma
- Harshit
- Himanshu Arora
However, Episode 1 revealed only half the story. A major twist was unveiled in Episode 2, which aired on January 10, 2026, with the introduction of the Paisa Villa. This parallel villa houses 16 additional contestants and is overseen separately by Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma, instantly changing the dynamics of the game.
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Contestants – Paisa Villa
Top 8 Boys from Paisa Villa
- Aarav Chugh
- Vishu Bajaj
- Ayush Jamwal
- Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu
- Gaursh Gujral
- Ron Kariappa
- Deeptanshu Saini
- Mohit Magotra
Top 8 Boys from Paisa Villa
- Keona Walke
- Khushi Rawal
- Zalak Gohil
- Niharika Tiwari
- Preet Singh
- Ashmita Adhikari
- Kaira Anu
- Anushka Ghosh.
With the arrival of Paisa Villa, Splitsvilla 16 has evolved from a conventional dating show into a multi-layered strategic battleground. Uorfi and Nia’s announcement made it clear that Paisa Villa is not just a parallel setup but a power centre capable of reshaping alliances and turning the game upside down.
Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundra, Splitsvilla 16 airs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 PM on MTV and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar. With unexpected twists, power struggles, and emotional confrontations already underway, the season is quickly emerging as one of the most talked-about reality shows of 2026.
