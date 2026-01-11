Splitsvilla 16 Contestants Confirmed Contestants: From Yogesh To Sadhaaf Shankar, Who Has Entered Karan Kundrra-Hosted Show - Check Full List

Splitsvilla 16 Confirmed Contestants Full List: MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla 16 premiered on January 9, 2026, marking the return of Karan Kundra as co-host after a six-year hiatus. He is joined once again by Sunny Leone, bringing familiar energy back to the franchise. This season features 32 contestants competing to find their ideal partners while navigating strategy, rivalry, and romance.

Adding to the excitement are Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed, whose mischievous presence promises nonstop entertainment. The contestants introduced in the premiere episode were housed in the Pyaar Villa, with 16 participants making their first impression on viewers.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Contestants – Pyaar Villa

Top 8 Girls from Pyaar Villa

Sadhaaf Shankar

Akanksha Choudhary

Anjali Schmuck

Soundharya Shetty

Anisha Shinde

Diksha Pawar

Simran

Suzzane

Top 8 Boys from Pyaar Villa

Chakshdeep Singh

Yogesh

Sorab Bedi

Anuj Sharma

Tayne

Ayush Sharma

Harshit

Himanshu Arora

However, Episode 1 revealed only half the story. A major twist was unveiled in Episode 2, which aired on January 10, 2026, with the introduction of the Paisa Villa. This parallel villa houses 16 additional contestants and is overseen separately by Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma, instantly changing the dynamics of the game.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Contestants – Paisa Villa

Top 8 Boys from Paisa Villa

Aarav Chugh

Vishu Bajaj

Ayush Jamwal

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu

Gaursh Gujral

Ron Kariappa

Deeptanshu Saini

Mohit Magotra

Top 8 Boys from Paisa Villa

Keona Walke

Khushi Rawal

Zalak Gohil

Niharika Tiwari

Preet Singh

Ashmita Adhikari

Kaira Anu

Anushka Ghosh.

With the arrival of Paisa Villa, Splitsvilla 16 has evolved from a conventional dating show into a multi-layered strategic battleground. Uorfi and Nia’s announcement made it clear that Paisa Villa is not just a parallel setup but a power centre capable of reshaping alliances and turning the game upside down.

Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundra, Splitsvilla 16 airs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 PM on MTV and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar. With unexpected twists, power struggles, and emotional confrontations already underway, the season is quickly emerging as one of the most talked-about reality shows of 2026.