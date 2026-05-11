Splitsvilla 16 grand finale: Release date, streaming time, finalists and winner prediction
As MTV Splitsvilla gears up for its grand finale, online spoiler claims and winner leak rumours have intensified excitement among fans ahead of the official announcement.
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Splitsvilla Grand Finale: The grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla is almost here, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will take home the trophy. However, ahead of the finale telecast, social media has been flooded with alleged spoilers and winner predictions, sparking major buzz online.
Splitsvilla 16 Finale Release Date and Streaming Time
The finale episodes of Splitsvilla 16 are scheduled to air on May 15 and 16, 2026. The grand finale will stream live from 7 PM onwards.
Viewers can watch the reality show on MTV India and Jio Hotstar.
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Reddit Post Sparks Winner Leak Speculation
A Reddit thread titled “Winner leaked of this season” has gone viral, with users claiming that Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Kaira may have emerged as the winners of Splitsvilla 16.
Winner leaked of this season
by u/maximus_theoden in splitsvillaMTV
The speculation quickly spread across social media platforms, with hashtags supporting the duo trending online. Many fans have called Gullu and Kaira one of the strongest pairs of the season. According to circulating claims, the duo allegedly won both the finale task and audience voting.
However, the makers of the show have not officially confirmed any winner so far.
Splitsvilla Issues Official Warning About Fake Updates
Amid the growing rumours, Splitsvilla’s official social media handles shared a notice asking viewers to trust only verified updates shared by the show.
The post read, “If it’s not from us, it’s not official. Only trust what you see here.”
The makers also warned fans against believing unauthorised pages or misleading information related to the show’s finale and results.
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Finalist Couples of Splitsvilla 16
The four finalist couples competing in the grand finale are:
Gullu & Kaira
Yogesh & Ruru
Sorab & Niharika
Tayne & Soundharya
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