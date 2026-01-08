New Delhi: Popular dating reality show - MTV Splitsvilla X6 is titled Pyaar ya Paisa this season, featuring hosts Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra, with Nia Sharma & Uorfi Javed as 'Mischief Makers' - introducing a new dual-villa format with 'Pyaar' and 'Paisa' sides, focusing on the dilemma of love versus money.

Splitsvilla 16 Premiere Date, Time

Splitsvilla 16 is set against the coastal backdrop of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, and will feature 32 contestants competing for both love and money. The central theme, ‘Pyaar Ya Paisa’, dividing contestants into two groups, Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, adding a strategic edge to relationships.

The show will premiere on January 9, 2026, streaming on JioHotstar and airing on MTV every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM.

Splitsvilla 16 Contestants: Tentative Participants

Like every year, this time around too some names are speculated to be part of the show. According to Times Now report, Kushal Tanwar, Niharika Tiwari, and Shubhangi Jaiswal are confirmed participants. Additionally, names like Yogesh Rawat, Himanshu Arora, Simran Behl, Devanshi Doshi, and Anushka Ghosh are likely to be part of the season.

Last season of the show Splitsvilla 15was shot in Udaipur and was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Beating 33 contestants on the reality show, Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi were declared winners of the season while Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav were runners-up.