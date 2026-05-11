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SPLITSVILLA X6 GRAND FINALE

Splitsvilla X6 grand finale: Fan voting twist, shocking elimination and top couples

Splitsvilla X6 grand finale: In Splitsvilla 16 Episode 54 three pairs faced the elimination curse. Himanshu Arora and Diksha Pawar's shocking exit left all heartbroken.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Splitsvilla X6 grand finale: Fan voting twist, shocking elimination and top couplesPic Courtesy: Show still/Instagram

New Delhi: The last leg of the dating reality show - Splitsvilla 16 (Splitsvilla X6) has begun and the makers ensured it to be loaded with fun and frolic. The sixteenth season is presented by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra with additional Mischief Makers' - Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma. With grand finale knocking at the door - here's a quick recap of all you need to know.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 16 Premiere Date, Time: Tentative Contestants On Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra's Show

Splitsvilla X6 grand finale: Fan voting twist

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The makers this time have added a fan voting system wherein the fans will become a part of the winner's journey as the power is transferred from the villa to the audience for the first time ever. MTV Splitsvilla X6 introduced 'Pyaar Ka Power' -  a fan voting feature that allows Splitspaglus to vote for their preferred finalists. Fan votes will be crucial in selecting the winner couple, even if the outcome will still depend on a number of other variables.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 16 Confirmed Contestants: From Yogesh To Sadhaaf Shankar, Who Has Entered Karan Kundrra-Hosted Show - Check Full List

In Splitsvilla 16 Episode 54 three pairs faced the elimination curse. Himanshu Arora and Diksha Pawar's shocking exit left all heartbroken. As many as, four finalists were officially confirmed.

'Ticket to Finale' winners Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and Kaira, alongside Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Shetty (Sandy) chose to take ‘Ticket to Finale’ over their connections, Sadhaaf Shankar and Deeptanshu Saini. 

Meet the top 4 couples of Splitsvilla 16 

The first semifinal battle was between Suzanne & Vishu vs. Sorab & Niharika. The second semifinal was lopsided with Ruru and Yogesh beating their opponents by a huge margin. 

Ruru & Yogesh and Sorab & Niharika officially completed finalists’ lineup after Gullu & Kaira and Tayne & Sandy. Sorab & Niharika have 1,98,200 Splitscoints and Ruru & Yogesh 1,48,500 Splitscoins respectively.

 

 

 

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Ritika Handoo

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