Squid Game Ends With Season 3, Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media

New Delhi: One of the most-awaited Korean thriller series - Squid Game Season 3 dropped on June 27, 2025 on Netflix. The craze, excitement and all the hullabaloo around the show was palpable as the it has finally come to an end after three popular seasons. But one thing which also sort of took over the internet this time were the - memes flooding the social media.

Squid Game Season 3 Meme Fest

Check out some mind-boggling funny memes shared on social media by netizens after watching the season 3:

Squid Game Season 3 - An Overview

Ahead of the season premiere, the makers had unveiled the third and final season trailer of the series recently. The gritty two-minute trailer, shows Gi-hun finally learning the devastating truth behind the Front Man’s identity, which the audience already knows: It’s In-ho, who pretended to be a Squid Game competitor and Gi-hun’s friend in Season 2.

A sneak-peek into the world of Korean original series, player 456 Gi-hun, essayed by Lee Jung-jae will continue fighting to end the game after the Front Man essayed by Lee Byung-hun killed his best friend, Jung-bae in Season 2.

About Squid Game

'Squid Game' debuted on Netflix in September 2021 and quickly became a global hit. The Korean drama was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also writes, directs and produces.

Alongside Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, the cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David and Roh Jae-won.