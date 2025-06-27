Squid Game Season 3 On OTT: When And Where To Watch In India

New Delhi: The day has arrived when crazy fans of Korean thriller series Squid Game Season 3 can finally heave a sigh of relief and get glued to their screens. The final season of the web-series is streaming from June 27, 2025 on Netflix. The episodes will drop globally on Friday, June 27, following Netflix’s usual release schedule—12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET.

Squid Game season 3: When and where to watch in India

The popular South Korean series will premiere on Netflix at the same time worldwide, but the release time varies across regions. In India, fans can watch Squid Game Season 3 at 12:30 p.m. IST.

The beginning of the end @squidgame Season 3 is out tomorrow — watch the full sneak peek here: https://t.co/5nco2IiYR7 pic.twitter.com/n1GrMQ5jB4 — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) June 26, 2025

In the United Kingdom, Squid Gatvme Season 3 will premiere at 8 a.m. BST, while fans in Central Europe can start watching from 9 a.m. CEST. In Australia, the series will be available from 5 p.m. AEST, and in New Zealand, it will release at 7 p.m. NZST.

Squid Game season 3 Trailer

Ahead of the season premiere, the makers had unveiled the third and final season trailer of the series recently. The gritty two-minute trailer, shows Gi-hun finally learning the devastating truth behind the Front Man’s identity, which the audience already knows: It’s In-ho, who pretended to be a Squid Game competitor and Gi-hun’s friend in Season 2.

A sneak-peek into the world of Korean original series, player 456 Gi-hun, essayed by Lee Jung-jae will continue fighting to end the game after the Front Man essayed by Lee Byung-hun killed his best friend, Jung-bae in Season 2.

About Squid Game

'Squid Game' debuted on Netflix in September 2021 and quickly became a global hit. The Korean drama was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also writes, directs and produces.

Alongside Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, the cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David and Roh Jae-won.