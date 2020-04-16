Stay home and stay entertained with Zee English cluster and watch top shows!

It's hard when you can't step out. But what if there was a way to allow your friends to step in? As the world continues practising social distancing, Zee English cluster has a special treat for its viewers to keep boredom at bay. Through with a quirky campaign video #WeStayInCoronaStaysOut, Zee Café, &flix and &PrivéHD encourage viewers to 'stay home, stay safe and stay entertained,' as the cluster brings some friends over to your homes!

Together with an exciting line-up of top-rated shows and premieres to binge-watch across Zee Café, &flix and &PrivéHD, Zee English has got you covered during these troubled times with the best of English entertainment. &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits takes viewers on an all-time high with a specially curated line-up that includes the specially curated property 'Flix Superheroes' with an 'Awesome & Win Some' contest and a special 'Kids Flix' for those parents working from home to keep their young ones entertained.

That's not all! Here's your chance to binge all day long with back-to-back episodes of MasterChef Australia S8 at 10 AM, Everybody Hates Chris and The Big Bang Theory S12 at 6 PM along with exciting movies at 3 PM only on Zee Café and embark on a magical journey of books to the cinema with 'The Bookmarked Collection' on &PrivéHD weeknights at 9 PM.

Here's all you need for your in-home entertainment as you snuggle up indoors:

Flix Superheroes

Superhero movies found a new home as &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, presents its new property, Flix Superheroes on &flix airing weeknights at 7PM. The property includes titles like Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Academy Award Winner Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Venom, Dr. Strange, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Men In Black: International, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Kick-Ass, Ghost Rider and many more.

Flix Superheroes also gives viewers a chance to win assured PayTM movies cashback in their contest, Awesome &Win Some. Viewers can participate by watching the Hollywood blockbusters and scan the code through PayTM to avail offers.

Discover what makes these superheroes 'Awesome & Then Some' as Flix Superhero airs weeknights at 7 PM only on &flix

Kids Flix on &flix and Kids Special on &PrivéHD

Parents, we know you're stressed. With schools shut and social contact discouraged, it's hard to think of ways to keep the kids active, entertained, and educated while also balancing the new norm of working from home. Extending a helping hand, &flix and &PrivéHD have specially curated properties to keep the little ones engaged this summer! Kickstarting mornings on an exciting note is 'Kids Flix' on &flix and 'Privé Kids Special' on &PrivéHD airing weeknights at 9 AM. The line-up features a mix of animated favourites and light-hearted comedies that are sure to enthrall both the young and the old. While 'Kids Flix' will feature movies such as 'Bolt', 'Ratatouille', 'Lilo & Stitch', 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' and 'Wall-E', 'Privé Kids Special' brings popular movies such as 'Finding Dory', 'A Dog's Way Home', 'The Water Horse', 'The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian' and 'Malificent' to name a few.

Hop on the joyride with 'Kids Flix' on &flix and 'Privé Kids Special' on &PrivéHD airing weeknights at 9 AM

Starry Nights GEN Y on Zee Café

It's time to hang out with this new class of Bollywood sass who are set to take the excitement level a notch higher with the latest season of Starry Nights Gen Y. Zee Café is set to keep your FOMO at ease with this celebrity chat show like no other airing every Sundays at 10 PM. Hosted by the renowned critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta, the show features Gen Y superstars such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor and the likes in a candid and unfiltered conversation.

Hangout with the young guns of Bollywood town and their mentors on Starry Nights GEN Y premiering from March 8, 2020, every Sunday at 10 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD

The Big Bang Theory S12 on Zee Café

Ending on a high with a glorious wedding celebration, Season 12 opens with 'ShAmy' off to their honeymoon. Meanwhile, things escalate in the lives of Leonard and Penny as they consider starting a family together. If that's not all, there's also Raj who explores an arranged marriage that has its share of roadblocks. What's the big secret that Penny and Leonard are hiding? Why does Amy have a meltdown? And who's Koothrappali's new-found friend? The finale season puts an end to all these questions as the gang travels into an uncharted future.

So, gather your buddies and relive the madness with your favourite math-geeks as Zee Café brings The Big Bang Theory Season 12 binge airing weeknights 6PM onwards

Supergirl S5 on Zee Café

Armed with a new suit, Supergirl in Season 5 is introduced to a new threat plaguing planet Earth: technology. Touted as a 'fight for the soul', the fifth season features Kara in a deadly face-off against the most powerful secret criminal organization Leviathan who have an 'agenda for Earth'. A season that puts friendship to test, brings the most dangerous villains and unleashes the ultimate powers of Supergirl in a deadly face-off.

Witness the red-caped Supergirl take down all evil, this time in a new avatar with Supergirl S5, Sundays at 9 PM, as part of Along With The US on Zee Café

MasterChef Australia S8 on Zee Café:

Get ready to cook up a storm as 24 home chefs take you on a culinary extravaganza on MasterChef Australia Season 8. Together with weekly challenges such as the Pressure Test, Mystery Box challenge, Immunity Challenge and Elimination rounds, the chefs battle it out for only one to win the glorious title of Australia's next MasterChef! With the terrific trio - Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston the season welcomes a horde of guest judges including popular favourites such as Nigella Lawson, Heston Blumenthal, Marco Pierre White, Curtis Stone, Maggie Beer, Kylie Kwong and Luke Nguyen.

MasterChef Australia S8 binge airs weeknights at 10 AM on Zee Café

'The Bookmarked Collection' on &PrivéHD

&PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema, gives viewers a chance to witness the journeys of great books turn into magical movies and meet their favourite characters as they come to life with 'The Bookmarked Collection'. All through April, the channel presents the month-long property that features a collection of acclaimed movies based on the finest books, airing weeknights at 9 PM on &PrivéHD. Some of the films featured as part of the month-long property include Academy-Award-winning movies such as 'Slumdog Millionnaire', 'Silver Linings Playbook', 'The Aviator', 'Maleficent' and 'Black Hawk Down'.

So, relive your favourite story as it comes to life with 'The Bookmarked Collection' starting Wednesday, April 01, 2020, weeknights at 9 PM

~ So, stay home, stay safe and stay entertained with the best of English entertainment across Zee Café, &flix and &PrivéHD ~