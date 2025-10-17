Stranger Things Final Season: Team Fears Finale Might Face 'Game Of Thrones' Like Backlash

New York: As fans of Netflix's hit show 'Stranger Things' eagerly await its final season, the cast and crew have admitted they're a bit anxious about how audiences will react to the ending. Actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the beloved sci-fi series, shared that the team is aware of the pressure that comes with wrapping up such a massive show.

Speaking to a magazine, Wolfhard, according to The Hollywood Reporter, said, "I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly."

"The way that Game of Thrones got torn to shreds in that final season, we're all walking into this going, 'We hope to not have that kind of thing happen' ... But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special," he added.

Game of Thrones, another hugely popular fantasy show, faced heavy backlash from fans when its final season aired in 2019. The Stranger Things team is hoping to avoid a similar reaction by focusing on delivering an emotional and satisfying conclusion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season Four was among the most expensive TV productions ever made, costing around $30 million per episode. The publication also reports that the upcoming fifth and final season is even bigger, with a budget of $50 million to $60 million per episode.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve. Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment, with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.