STRANGER THINGS

‘Stranger Things' Makes New Record With 1.2 Billion Total Views, Creates Over 8000 Production Jobs In US - Check 'Stranger Things 5’ Part 2 Episode Runtime

Stranger Things Season 5: The season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Stranger Things' Makes New Record With 1.2 Billion Total Views, Creates Over 8000 Production Jobs In US - Check 'Stranger Things 5’ Part 2 Episode RuntimePic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Popular web series Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix is now coming to a closure. The first season was released in 2016 and the second and third seasons followed in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The fourth season was released in two parts in 2022. According to Variety, even before Season 5 premiered, it set viewership records. Volume 1 arrived and it gave Netflix its biggest opening week ever for an English-language series.

Stranger Things On Netflix

Variety has now reported that ahead of Volume 2 finale, Stranger Things has passed 1.2 billion total views across all five seasons, making it the most-watched series in Netflix history. Interestingly, since 2016, the web series has created more than 8,000 production jobs in the U.S, contributing nearly $1.4 billion to the national GDP. 

Stranger Things Volume Part 2 Finale, Episode Runtimes, Cast

The fifth and final season, which will consist of eight episodes, is being released in three parts. The first volume premiered on November 26, 2025, with the second slated for December 25 and the finale scheduled for December 31. 

The Hollywood Reporter quoted Ross Duffer as revealing the final runtime in the final season of Stranger Things. The three episodes of Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 will run for just about three and a half hours total. 

Episode 5 “Shock Jock”: 1hr 8min

Episode 6 “Escape From Camazotz”: 1hr 15min

Episode 7 “The Bridge”: 1hr 6min

The season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Linda Hamilton, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Joe Chrest, Jake Connelly, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Sherman Augustus, Alex Breaux, and Linnea Berthelsen appear in recurring roles.

