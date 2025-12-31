Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionStranger Things Season 5 Finale Episode 8 Is A Masterpiece, Will Reveal Vecnas Back Story
STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 FINALE

'Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Episode 8 Is A 'Masterpiece', Will Reveal Vecna's Back Story'

The makers released the trailer for the 'Stranger Things 5' finale episode on Tuesday, adding to the excitement.

|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 02:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Episode 8 Is A 'Masterpiece', Will Reveal Vecna's Back Story'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: The highly awaited sci-fi series 'Stranger Things 5' is set to bring big answers and strong emotions for fans across the world. As the finale episode approaches, the makers have shared new details about what fans can expect from the last chapter of the popular series.

Executive producer and director Shawn Levy, while speaking to PEOPLE, shared that fans might get to learn more about Vecna and his past, and the final episode will offer a deeper look into Henry Creel's full journey. Levy also added that viewers will finally get clear "outcomes" after following the story for many years.

"You will get an even deeper understanding of Henry Creel and Vecna," Levy teased. "You will get outcomes."

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Episode Date And Streaming Time In India: Episode Runtime & Cast

Talking about episode eight, which runs for more than two hours, Levy described it as a "masterpiece." He said the episode brings several twists and endings that will surprise fans, while also providing answers they have been waiting for.

"I just want to assure all of the people around the world who have walked the long road with us for nearly a decade, this finale is what you've been waiting for."

"It is both informationally satisfying and, most importantly, profoundly emotionally satisfying," Levy added.

The makers released the trailer for the 'Stranger Things 5' finale episode on Tuesday, adding to the excitement.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 was released on Netflix on Christmas, after Volume 1 came out on November 26. The final episode, titled 'Stranger Things: The Finale, The Right Side Up,' will stream on New Year's Eve, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will run for two hours and eight minutes, making it the longest episode of the series. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

