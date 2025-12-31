Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Episode Date And Streaming Time In India: Episode Runtime & Cast

New Delhi: The buzz is high among Indian fans to watch the Stranger Things Season 5 Finale which will land in Indian on January 1, 2026 with a delay from its US premiere date due to different time zones. The popular web-series saw it its first season in 2016 and the second and third seasons followed in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The fourth season was released in two parts in 2022. The fifth and final season, which will consist of eight episodes, is being released in three parts. The first volume premiered on November 26, 2025, with the second slated for December 25 and the finale scheduled for December 31.

Now, it's time to watch the Stranger Things Season 5 Finale episode.

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Episode: India Timings, Date

The Stranger Things Season 5 finale releases in India on January 1, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST, on Netflix, coinciding with the New Year's Day morning for Indian fans, while it drops on December 31st in the US. The final episode, Stranger Things: The Finale, The Right Side Up, has been slightly extended and will now run for two hours and eight minutes, up from the previously announced two hours and five minutes.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted Ross Duffer as revealing the final runtime in the final season of Stranger Things. The three episodes of Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 will run for just about three and a half hours total.

Episode 5 “Shock Jock”: 1hr 8min

Episode 6 “Escape From Camazotz”: 1hr 15min

Episode 7 “The Bridge”: 1hr 6min

Stranger Things Season 5 Cast Details

The season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Linda Hamilton, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Joe Chrest, Jake Connelly, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Sherman Augustus, Alex Breaux, and Linnea Berthelsen appear in recurring roles.