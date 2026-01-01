Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Review: Over-Extended Ending Explained, Fate Of Hawkins & Final Verdict - Is It A HIT Or A Miss?

Created by: The Duffer Brothers

Language: English

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Linda Hamilton

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rating: 2/5

Stranger Things Season 5 Review: After a month-long wait, the highly anticipated finale of Stranger Things Season 5 finally arrived, resuming the story exactly where it left off. With a runtime of 2 hours and 8 minutes, expectations were high that the Duffer Brothers would deliver a powerful, cohesive conclusion to one of Netflix’s most ambitious series. The central question going in was simple: Can the finale tie it all together? Unfortunately, the answer leans toward no.

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Episode Date And Streaming Time In India: Episode Runtime & Cast

An Overextended Final Act

Despite its extended runtime, the finale effectively wraps up its core conflict within the first hour. The remaining time is devoted to stretched-out emotional beats and subplots that feel unnecessary and could have been significantly trimmed. What should have been a tightly packed, emotionally resonant conclusion instead becomes bloated, with the final hour adding little to the overall resolution.

Limited Impact of Key Emotional Scenes

Emotionally, the episode struggles the most, and this weakness ultimately defines the finale. The narrative leans heavily on extended sequences of characters crying, pausing, and reminiscing about the past, clearly attempting to draw out nostalgia and a sense of finality. These moments are given a significant amount of screen time, yet they rarely translate into genuine emotional impact.

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Review: Nostalgia, Chaos And One Standout Character As Season Races Towards End

Even moments meant to symbolise hope, closure, or celebration, such as the characters’ graduation, fail to leave a lasting impression. Rather than feeling triumphant or bittersweet, these scenes pass by without establishing a strong emotional connection.

Several characters are shown grieving, reflecting, or breaking down without the episode doing enough groundwork to justify such intensity. As a result, these reactions feel exaggerated and disconnected from the relationships established throughout the season.

Character Progression In Finale

Character treatment remains uneven. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) undergoes notable development throughout the season, only for his powers to be used meaningfully just once. Eleven, once again, is pushed firmly back into the role of the central protagonist, though her ending is one of the few aspects that works well. Meanwhile, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will are largely sidelined, with the spotlight shifting almost entirely to Henry Creel/001. While this focus makes sense thematically, it comes at the cost of neglecting the ensemble that defined the series.

Nancy briefly stands out in a handful of scenes, but Jonathan and Robin suffer from a lack of emotional grounding. Their shared moments of grief and nostalgia feel confusing, as the series never convincingly establishes deep emotional bonds between them. As a result, their reactions lack authenticity and impact.

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Review: The Long-Awaited Finale Delivers Tension, But Fails To Truly Surprise

Visually Strong Opening

Visually, the finale shines in its first half, delivering the cinematic spectacle expected from Stranger Things. However, the second half feels visually and narratively forced, as though style is compensating for a lack of substance. Vecna’s backstory is finally revealed, but it unfolds in a largely predictable manner, and certain anticipated connections, particularly involving Joyce, remain unexplored.

The series has always embraced slow pacing, but here it crosses into lethargy. The second half drags, with several dialogues and reflective moments feeling unnecessary and self-indulgent. Kali’s increased presence offers a brief sense of continuity with earlier seasons, but it’s not enough to restore balance or depth.

Ending Filled With Questions

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect is the lack of answers. Many lingering questions from previous seasons remain unresolved, making the finale feel incomplete rather than intentionally open-ended. Waiting from 2016 to 2026 for a conclusion, only to be left with an open-ended finale, makes the journey feel more exhausting than rewarding.

Stranger Things Season 5’s finale, now streaming on Netflix, delivers spectacle, nostalgia, and ambition, but falls short of providing a truly satisfying conclusion.