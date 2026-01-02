Stranger Things Spinoffs Explained: Everything You Need To Know As Series Comes To An End

New Delhi: After nearly a decade captivating audiences, Stranger Things has officially reached its conclusion.

Netflix’s hit sci-fi thriller wrapped up its story with the release of its fifth and final season, culminating in a series finale that dropped on Dec. 31. The ending closes the chapter on the residents of Hawkins and their years-long battle against the dangers of the Upside Down.

The Duffer Brothers Promise a Complete Story

While the show may be over, its creators say the ending leaves nothing unresolved. In an October interview with Variety, ahead of the release of season five’s first episodes, the Duffer brothers emphasised their focus on closure.

“We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters,” Matt Duffer said. “This is a complete story. It’s done.”

A Broadway Prequel Expands the Universe

Fans can still experience the world of Stranger Things beyond the screen. The prequel stage production, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, first opened in London in December 2023 before making its Broadway debut in April 2025.

An Animated Series Heads Back to Hawkins

Netflix is also expanding the franchise through animation. In early November 2025, the streamer revealed a first look at Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an animated series set in Hawkins during the winter of 1985.

According to the official logline, the original characters must face new monsters while unravelling a paranormal mystery terrorising their town.

“With animation, there’s really no limits,” Ross Duffer said in an interview with Tudum.

Matt Duffer added that the format allows the characters to remain timeless. “The kids can stay young forever,” he told Variety. The series will premiere later this year and feature a new cast voicing the beloved characters.

Another Spinoff Is Already in Development

The Duffers have also confirmed that an additional spinoff is in the works. Unlike previous projects, this series will focus on a different decade and introduce entirely new characters, while still connecting to the broader Stranger Things universe.

“It’s an idea we’ve had for years and something we’re just really excited and passionate about,” Ross told The Hollywood Reporter.

Matt described the project as a fresh start. “You’re starting with new characters. It’s like a clean slate. You’re not tied up into any knots,” he said, later adding to ScreenRant that the series will be “its own entity.”

Where to Watch Stranger Things

All five seasons of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix. Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 is expected to premiere later this year.