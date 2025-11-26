New Delhi: Stranger Things is dominating global conversation once again after the makers unveiled a fresh trailer for the fifth and final season, sending excitement soaring across social media. The new footage raises the stakes dramatically, plunging viewers straight into an all-out battle against the Upside Down and the menacing Vecna as Hawkins stands transformed into a full-fledged war zone.

Global Release Schedule

Netflix will premiere the first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 in the US on November 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year’s Eve.

Stranger Things To Not Release In India on Sep 26

Despite the worldwide buzz, viewers in India will not receive the new episodes on November 26.

Stranger Things Season 5: India Release Dates

Volume 1: November 27, 2025

Volume 2: December 26, 2025

Finale: January 1, 2026

Each volume will drop globally at 5:00 p.m. PST, meaning Indian audiences can begin streaming at 6:30 a.m. IST on November 27.

Episode Titles

Netflix has also revealed nearly all episode titles for the season, keeping only Episode 2 under wraps “as a surprise.” Confirmed titles include: “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of …,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape from Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and finale “The Rightside Up.”

Returning Cast

The final season reunites the full ensemble:

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), David Harbour (Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas).

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), and Cara Buono also return.

New faces joining the cast include Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay.

With the story taking a darker turn, the cast returning in full strength, and Hawkins pushed to its breaking point, Stranger Things is gearing up for a final season that aims to close the series on its biggest, boldest note yet.