Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989199https://zeenews.india.com/television/stranger-things-to-not-release-on-november-26-in-india-heres-what-we-know-2989199.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
STRANGER THINGS

Stranger Things To NOT RELEASE On November 26 In India? Here's What We Know

The fifth and final season of Millie Bobby Brown–starrer Stranger Things drops on November 26 with its first four episodes, but Indian viewers won’t get access on the same day — here’s why.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stranger Things To NOT RELEASE On November 26 In India? Here's What We Know(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Stranger Things is dominating global conversation once again after the makers unveiled a fresh trailer for the fifth and final season, sending excitement soaring across social media. The new footage raises the stakes dramatically, plunging viewers straight into an all-out battle against the Upside Down and the menacing Vecna as Hawkins stands transformed into a full-fledged war zone.

Global Release Schedule

Netflix will premiere the first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 in the US on November 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year’s Eve.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stranger Things To Not Release In India on Sep 26

Despite the worldwide buzz, viewers in India will not receive the new episodes on November 26.

Stranger Things Season 5: India Release Dates

Volume 1: November 27, 2025

Volume 2: December 26, 2025

Finale: January 1, 2026

Each volume will drop globally at 5:00 p.m. PST, meaning Indian audiences can begin streaming at 6:30 a.m. IST on November 27.

Episode Titles

Netflix has also revealed nearly all episode titles for the season, keeping only Episode 2 under wraps “as a surprise.” Confirmed titles include: “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of …,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape from Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and finale “The Rightside Up.”

Also Read | Hawkins At War: New ‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer Sets Stage For Epic Final Battle With Vecna

Returning Cast

The final season reunites the full ensemble:

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), David Harbour (Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas).

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), and Cara Buono also return.

New faces joining the cast include Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay.

With the story taking a darker turn, the cast returning in full strength, and Hawkins pushed to its breaking point, Stranger Things is gearing up for a final season that aims to close the series on its biggest, boldest note yet.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup mirror
Top Handy Makeup Mirrors To Shop On Amazon
Delhi Red Fort blast
Suitcase Of Death: How Delhi Blast Accused Dr Umar Moved With A Bomb Factory
Volcanic ash
How Dangerous Is Ethiopia’s Volcanic Ash That Hit India’s Airspace?
India Afghanistan
Indo–Afghan Trade Boost: Kabul Opens Doors To Indian Investment | Analysis
arunachal pradesh india
'Arunachal Pradesh Is Inalienable Part Of India': India Tells China
Bangladesh protest
Bangladesh: Awami League Announces Protests, Demands Yunus' Resignation
Bihar Politics
Bungalow Number 10 Of Bihar: Govt Reclaims Patna's Residence From Rabri Devi
Ukraine-Russia peace deal
Ukraine Agrees To Peace Deal Framework With Russia, Talks Continue
BrahMos
World Races To Buy India's 'Unstoppable' BrahMos After Op Sindoor Success
NOTAM India
India Declares No-Fly Zone Over Bay Of Bengal - Is Something Big Coming?