Sunil Grover to be back on The Kapil Sharma show? This is what we know

New Delhi: Comedian-actor Sunil Grover can make a comeback in the next season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, according to several media reports.

As per an entertainment website, actor Salman Khan tried to be a peacemaker between Sunil Grover and the show's host Kapil Sharma. For the uninitiated, Salman is the producer of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. However, the makers are yet to make any official confirmation in this regard.

Sunil reportedly left ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ following a dispute with Kapil.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ also stars Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh among others.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show has temporarily gone off-air, as the comedian reportedly took a paternity leave post the birth of his second child in February. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second kid, a boy, on February 1. The couple also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra.

On the work front, Sunil was last seen in Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Tandav’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub , Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra among others. He also acted in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' in 2019.