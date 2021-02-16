हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil Grover to be back on The Kapil Sharma show? This is what we know

Actor Salman Khan tried to be a peacemaker between Sunil Grover and the show's host Kapil Sharma, as per reports. For the uninitiated, Salman is the producer of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. However, the makers are yet to make any official confirmation in this regard. 

Sunil Grover to be back on The Kapil Sharma show? This is what we know
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedian-actor Sunil Grover can make a comeback in the next season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, according to several media reports. 

As per an entertainment website, actor Salman Khan tried to be a peacemaker between Sunil Grover and the show's host Kapil Sharma. For the uninitiated, Salman is the producer of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. However, the makers are yet to make any official confirmation in this regard. 

Sunil reportedly left ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ following a dispute with Kapil. 

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ also stars Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh among others. 

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show has temporarily gone off-air, as the comedian reportedly took a paternity leave post the birth of his second child in February. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second kid, a boy, on February 1. The couple also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra. 

On the work front, Sunil was last seen in Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Tandav’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub , Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra among others. He also acted in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' in 2019. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kapil Sharma ShowSunil GroverKapil SharmaSalman Khan
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik calls husband Abhinav Shukla her 'soulmate'

Must Watch

PT2M16S

Principal convicted of rape in Patna sentenced to death