Sunil Pal claims he was targeted on Kapil Sharma show after surprise Samay Raina–Ranveer Allahbadia appearance

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia appeared together in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday, May 1, during the World Laughter Day special. The episode marked their first on-screen appearance together after the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

Sunil Pal’s Unexpected Entry Creates Awkward Moment

Comedian Sunil Pal also made a surprise appearance during the episode. His entry drew attention because he had earlier referred to Samay and Ranveer as “Atankvaadi” amid the Latent controversy. He said, "I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out few of my jokes."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite the tension, Samay turned the situation into comedy and repeatedly roasted Sunil during the show.

Also Read | Dadi Ki Shaadi motion poster out: Kapil Sharma adds charm to family entertainer - See pic

Kapil Sharma Jokes About Sunil Pal’s Chappals

During the episode, Kapil Sharma asked Sunil why he attended the premiere of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 wearing chappals.

Sunil replied that he wanted to stand out among the glamorous celebrities at the event. Kapil quickly joked that it looked like Sunil was unaware of the screening and had simply walked in because an event was happening nearby.

Sunil Pal Claims He Was Cornered on the Show

In a recent conversation with YouTuber Suraj Kumar, Sunil said he was unaware that Samay and Ranveer would also be part of the episode.

According to him, he had been invited specifically to perform a 15-minute stand-up segment, which had already been approved by the show’s director, Anukul. However, after arriving on set, he discovered Samay and Ranveer were also present and eventually did not get the opportunity to perform his full act.

Sunil further alleged that several of his jokes were edited out and claimed the atmosphere became one-sided, comparing himself to Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata being trapped and 'targeted'.

Also Read | Samay Raina's 'Still Alive' is most-watched stand-up special in the world with 53.4 million views

“Samay’s Smallest Jokes Got Huge Reactions”

Sunil also claimed that audience reactions appeared biased. He said even minor jokes made by Samay received exaggerated laughter, while his own jokes did not get similar responses.

He mentioned that former cricketer and judge Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Samay during the show, reportedly saying, “Too good, you are the next Kapil.”

Sunil also took a dig at Archana Puran Singh, saying she usually laughs at everything, and questioned why she did not react to some of his jokes.

Samay Raina’s Sharp Roast Leaves

Samay seized the opportunity to troll Sunil during the episode, joking, “Yeh chappal mein ghoomte hain, joota toh inko pad jaata hai kahin se...”

The comment left the audience, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu laughing loudly.

After the joke, Samay hugged Sunil and humorously reacted to the audience.

Samay Responds to Criticism

Samay also addressed Sunil’s earlier criticism directly during the show, saying, “Inko mujhse itni hi dikkat hai ki main kya kahoon, muh se grenade maarta hoon…”

He then added another playful jab, “Main mele mein perform nahi karta hoon, main ulti-seedhi baatein karta hoon. Mujhe aapse koi dikkat nahi sir, bas ek hi hai, aap brush kyun nahi karte ho yaar?”

Earlier, Sunil Pal had strongly criticised Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia over India’s Got Latent controversy, even calling them “terrorists” and saying they should be jailed for at least 10 years.