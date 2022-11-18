Taarak Mehta fame Palak Sindhwani sets temperature soaring in sexy beachwear, shells out major beach fashion goals

NEW DELHI: Actress Palak Sindhwani, who is known for her role of 'Sonu Bhide' in the popular Hindi sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', is hitting headlines for her latest look. The actress is the latest celebrity to join the trend of setting the internet on fire by sharing their bold photos in beachwear.

Palak Sindhwani has left her fans swooning over her look with her incredible fashion sense. Taking to Instagram, she dropped a series of pictures of herself in a sexy swimsuit from her Goa vacation. Donning a stuning pink bikini top which she paired with a beautiful sarong, Palak captioned the post writing, "She was everything real in a world of make-believe…"

She also shared a video from her exotic vaation and captioned it writing, "POV: Pehla Goa trip jo cancel nahi hua."

Take a look at some of her other photos from Goa vacation.

Only recently, actress Aradhana Sharma, who was seen in a brief role in the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' had also dropped her sizzling photos from Goa vacation. Aradhana became a household name with her character 'Deepti' and received lots of love from the audience.

Aradhana is currently vacationing in Goa and has set the internet on fire with her bikini pictures. The actress is a true fashionista and her photos are no less than a sight for sore eyes.

Aradhana has been a part of 'Splitsvilla Season 12' and reportedly dated co-contestant Alfez Khaishgi.