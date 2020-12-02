हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Bigg Boss, The Kapil Sharma Show to top Yahoo’s Most searched Movies & TV Shows in 2020 list

In the list unveiled on Tuesday, ‘Taarak Mehta’ emerged as the most searched show of 2020, while ‘Mahabharat’ became the second most searched TV show.  

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Bigg Boss, The Kapil Sharma Show to top Yahoo’s Most searched Movies &amp; TV Shows in 2020 list
TV show still

New Delhi: Popular comedy TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has beaten the likes of ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Mirzapur’ to bag the first position of Yahoo’s ‘Most searched Movies & TV Shows in 2020’.

In the list unveiled on Tuesday, ‘Taarak Mehta’ emerged as the most searched show of 2020, while ‘Mahabharat’ became the second most searched TV show. The top 10 list included late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Dil Bechara’ at the number third spot.

Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘Baaghi 3’, ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and ‘Mirzapur’ also made it to the top 10.

Yahoo’s 2020 Year in Review (YIR) list is curated on the basis of anonymised searches of the users, and outlines the most newsmaking events and personalities of the year.

Meanwhile, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died at his residence on June 14, topped India’s ‘Most Searched Personality’ and ‘Most Searched Male Celebrity’ lists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the second spot in the ‘Most Searched Personality’ list.

Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who has been in the news since his death, emerged as the ‘Most Searched Female Celebrity’. 

 

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah
