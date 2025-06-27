New Delhi: One of the longest running shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has finally clinched its top slot once again in the TRP race dethroning famous daily soap Anupamaa featuring Rupali Ganguly. BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) released the top 10 shows’ list of week 24 with its ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumarr Modi shared a post on the official Instagram account and thanked viewers. He wrote in Hindi and thanked the viewers and his team. The post reads, आप सभी दर्शकों का तहे दिल से धन्यवाद! तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा एक बार फिर बना है TRP में नंबर 1! आपके प्यार और साथ से ही ये सफर इतना खास बना है। हमेशा साथ बने रहिए, हँसते रहिए और देखते रहिए तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा। पूरे @taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp परिवार को दिल से शुक्रिया! #TRPNo1 #TMKOC"

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became the number 1 show of this week with a 2.2 rating whereas Rajan Shahi Anupamaa garnered 2.1 ratings and secured a second spot on the list.

Other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, Lakshmi Ka Safar, Laughter Chefs 2, Mangal Lakshmi, Vasudha and Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad are also in the top 10 list this week respectively.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It first premiered on July 28, 2008. The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

The show premiered on July 28, 2008 on the Sony SAB channel and is currently available on the Sony LIV platform.