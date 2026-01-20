New Delhi: The iconic sitcom on Indian television - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has given us many memorable characters. Right from Dayaban, Jethalal to Babita Ji - each of the roles played by the actors have etched a special position in viewers' hearts.

Babita Ji On TMKOC

Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji in a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia opened up on a lot of things - personal and professional. About being cast on the show, Munmun Dutta said, "I think it also happened because Dilip sir (Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal on the show)and the producer had worked together earlier, so they knew each other well. They were discussing the casting a lot at that time."

"Dilip sir had recommended the names of two or three other actors as well who are part of the show today,” she said, adding, “I also think Disha, who played Daya bhabhi, was recommended by him. As for me, I know that my name was suggested too."

The actress has been associated with TMKOC for 16 years now.

How the chemistry between Jethalal and Babita Ji's character evolved, Munmun credits Dilip Joshi for it. She said, "Dilip sir often praises me, especially because he has seen my journey from the beginning, when I was new and still learning. Even today, when we talk during scenes, he tells me how much I’ve grown and how professional I’ve become."

The actress shared that the on-screen chemistry worked well because it was not forced but built on natural reactions, sharp timing, and trust developed over time.

About Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'.

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008.