New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been successfully running on television for about 17 years. While most of the core cast remains the same, but there have been quite a few changes too over last 2-3 years. Amid all of this, the show continues to get audiences love. Recently reports of actress Ambika Ranjankar quitting the show surfaced online. She plays Mrs Hathi's character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Mrs Hathi Aka Ambika Ranjankar Quits The Show?

The buzz began after fans noticed that her character has been missing from the show. This started the speculation on social media. However, the actress clarified and told Tellychakkar, ""No, I haven’t quit the show. I am very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

She added, "Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself."

New Family Introduced In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has seen many new entries including Dharti Bhatt, Kuldeep Gor, Akshaan Sehrawat, and Maahi Bhadra will be seen as Rupa Baditop, Ratan Binjola, Veer, and Bansari.

The storyline will focus on the new family. Ratan will be seen owning a saree shop in Jaipur and his wife will be seen as a homemaker who is also an influencer and content creator. While their kids will be the new members of Tapu Sena.

Recently, on Raksha Bandhan, the show's maker Asit Kumarr Modi met Disha Vakani aka Dayaben as the latter ties a rakhi on his hand. This made fans excited as the latter has been missing from the show for last few years post her pregnancy.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It first premiered on July 28, 2008. The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

The show premiered on July 28, 2008 on the Sony SAB channel and is currently available on the Sony LIV platform.