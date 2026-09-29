Teja Sajja marks his reality-hosting debut with Telugu adaptation of ‘The Traitors’

Mumbai: Actor Teja Sajja is set to make his debut as a reality show host with ‘The Traitors Telugu,' the Telugu adaptation of the popular international reality franchise. Prime Video has announced that the show will premiere on October 15. The series will bring together 20 personalities from different backgrounds, who will take part in a game built around trust, deception and betrayal. Taking to Instagram, the makers shared a video featuring Teja and captioned it as "Droham, Drama, Dhamaka. Meeru Ready ah? #TheTraitorsTeluguOnPrime, New Reality Series with New Episodes Every Thursday, Oct 15.”