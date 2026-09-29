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Teja Sajja marks his reality-hosting debut with Telugu adaptation of ‘The Traitors’

Teja Sajja is set to make his debut as a reality show host with ‘The Traitors Telugu'

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Teja Sajja marks his reality-hosting debut with Telugu adaptation of ‘The Traitors’
Image Credit: Teja Sajja, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Teja Sajja marks his reality-hosting debut with Telugu adaptation of ‘The Traitors’
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