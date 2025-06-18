Tejaswini Kolhapure To Star With Kapil Sharma In Next

Mumbai: Actress Tejaswini Kolhapure, who was last seen as Rambha Ma in Hansal Mehta’s “Scoop”, will be seen sharing screen space with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and called it a “beautiful twist of fate.” Speaking about working with Kapil , Tejaswini shared, “It feels surreal. I’ve seen Kapil’s journey up close, from those early days to becoming the star he is today.”

She added: “And now, to be acting alongside him in a film, it’s a beautiful twist of fate. It truly feels like life has come full circle. I had a great rapport and comfort level working with him” Along with Kapil, she will be seen working with veteran star Neetu Kapoor in the comedy film, which has been extensively shot in the scenic locales of Shimla.

Interestingly, her husband, Pankaj Saraswat, was the one who discovered Kapil Sharma and gave him his first major break on television through The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, of which he was the concept creator, director and writer. Tejaswini, who is the niece of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, started her career with modelling and films, she made her debut with a television series, Mujhe Chaand Chahiye directed by Raja Bundela. She appeared in the "Saughat" and "Tum Bin" episodes of the miniseries Rishtey. She has also worked in theatre.

The actress did a Modelling assignment in a Fashion Catalogue published in the year of 1992. In same edition of this Catalogue, she was accompanied by Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre and Niki Aneja. Her first film made by Anurag Kashyap, titled Paanch, was not initially released.

Paanch was delayed in its release due to problems with the depictions of violence, language and drug use in the film. She then made an appearance in Ugly, where she played a depressed young woman who was also an alcoholic.