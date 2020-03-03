That's Sidharth Shukla's T-shirt, says fans after Shehnaaz Gill posts selfie, sends the internet into an overdrive

New Delhi: After pictures and videos of 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dancing with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill sent the internet into a tizzy, the duo is trending yet again. Surely, their fans love them and leave no stone unturned in making them the top trends every so often. Now, a selfie of Shehnaaz is the talk of the town and fans say that she is wearing Sidharth's T-shirt.

Over the weekend, Shehnaaz posted a picture of herself in a blue oversized T-shirt and simply used three heart emoticons to caption it. The internet was quick enough to join the dots and identified that she was sporting Sidharth's tee. Pictures of Sidharth wearing a similar T-shirt in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house was also shared in plenty.

"SidNaaz forever" and "that's Sidharth's T-shirt. Loved it" are some of the reactions on Shehnaaz's post.

Take a look:

Sidharth, who won 'Bigg Boss 13', and Shehanaaz, the third runner-up, shared a great rapport during their stint in the recently-concluded reality show. Their relationship with each other made them quite popular.

For Shehnaaz, Sidharth also appeared on her new show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' and danced to 'Ve Maahi', sending the internet into a meltdown.

"Sid-Naaz ka romantic return," is how the channel has described the act before the video plays. Take a look:

'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' is Shehnaaz's show with co-contestant Paras Chhabra.