The 50: All You Need To Know About Rules, Gameplay And Inside Pics

Mumbai: Ahead of its premiere, the makers of the upcoming reality show The 50 have revealed key details about the show’s rules, format, and gameplay structure, along with inside pictures from the palace-themed set where the competition unfolds.

According to the format shared by the makers, The 50 is a strategy-led reality show where power dynamics, alliances, and survival determine progression in the game. Contestants are required to live together inside the Mahal and participate in tasks that directly impact their standing in the competition.

The game is divided across three main zones—the Courtyard, the Arena, and the main Mahal—each governed by specific rules. The Arena is reserved for physical and mental challenges, where performances decide immunity, power shifts, and eliminations. The Courtyard’s Danger Zone is used for high-stakes situations, including penalties, confrontations, and critical decision-making moments that can alter the course of the game.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Inside the Mahal, contestants must follow strict conduct and hierarchy rules, with limited personal privileges and shared living spaces designed to test endurance and interpersonal dynamics. The Lion’s Den, overlooking the entire set, is positioned as a space where major decisions, announcements, and authority-driven moments take place.

Inside pictures from the set reveal detailed interiors, including shared bedrooms, common sitting areas, and symbolic design elements such as animal sculptures and elevated platforms, all of which play a role in reinforcing the show’s power-based theme.

The makers have indicated that rule violations, including breaking game protocols or disobeying task instructions, may lead to penalties or direct elimination, though detailed consequences will be revealed during episodes.

What Is The Format of The 50?

The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the popular French reality series Les Cinquante. Set in a lavish palace-like setting, the show brings together 50 contestants under one roof. With no fixed rules, the format promises unpredictable drama, shifting alliances, intense strategy and politics, overseen by the host known as The Lion.

The 50 is set to premiere on February 1, streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors. The contestant lineup includes actors Karan Patel, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Shiny Doshi, influencer Faisal Sheikh (Faisu), and reality star Divya Agarwal, among others.