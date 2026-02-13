Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionThe 50: Arbaaz Patel goes down on his knees, proposes to girlfriend Nikki Tamboli
THE 50

The 50: Arbaaz Patel goes down on his knees, proposes to girlfriend Nikki Tamboli

The 50 episode update: The 50 promises a bold, high-stakes format that aims to break away from conventional reality television norms.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The 50: Arbaaz Patel goes down on his knees, proposes to girlfriend Nikki TamboliPic Courtesy: Twitter

The 50 episode update: The new reality show has begun with a bang! With high-octane drama, 50 bold faces , and unexpected twists - the show is making some noise on social media. Inside the mahal, contestant couple Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel had their romantic moment inside during the Valentine week.  

The 50 episode update

Nikki and Arbaaz featured together in a reality show - Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 and fell in love. The 50 happens to be their second reality TV show together. A famous fan page named BB Tak shared a series of photos with Arbaaz going down on one knee while proposing to girlfriend Nikki Tamboli on The 50. Take a look here: 

While proposal caught netizens attention on social media. No confirmation has been made whether the proposal hints at a formal engagement or simply a grand romantic gesture made ahead of the Valentine's Day 2026.

About The 50

The 50 promises a bold, high-stakes format that aims to break away from conventional reality television norms. Initially when the show was announced, Farah Khan said, "Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort. That’s exactly what makes it exciting—it’s intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti. Having seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television."

The 50 streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airing on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

 

