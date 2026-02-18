The 50: Arushi Chawla and Urvashi Dholakia back as 'wild cards' on the show

New Delhi: The 50, a new reality show is high on the drama and entertainment as several top celebs fight it out to bag the top spot and earn more for their fans. Adding intrigue to the already volatile game, Urvashi Dholakia and Arushi Chawla, who were out from the show, have re-entered the Mahal as a wildcard contestants, promising new alliances—and possibly new rivalries.

How Arushi Chawla was out from The 50

In previous episode, Arushi nominated Nehal Chudasama to the danger zone. Some contestants called this act 'dirty' while some supported her. However, in the next episode Arushi was eliminated, and she broke into tears saying, 'I was misunderstood', leaving strong impact on contestants.

The drama inside the lawless home reached fever pitch in the latest episodes of 'The50', as Krishna Shroff pulled off one of the season’s most strategic moves yet. In a nail-biting twist, Krishna saved herself from elimination by exchanging her exit order with Arushi, securing her place in the game and reinforcing her reputation as a sharp strategist.

The February 15 episode witnessed double eliminations under the directive of the show’s imposing Lion mascot. Urvashi Dholakia and Arushi Chawla exited the competition, marking a major shift in house dynamics.

Tejaswi confidently announces her comeback, declaring she will play fearlessly and prove her critics wrong. Arushi’s team also celebrated her return on social media.

Arushi Chawla's previous fight on the show

Previously, a disagreement between Arushi Chawla and Karan Patel quickly escalated, drawing multiple housemates into a heated war of words. Arushi Chawla called Karan Patel “egoistic”. The confrontation intensified, quickly drawing in other contestants. Nehal Chudasma defended Karan Patel, retaliating by labelling Arushi 'narcissistic.' Not long after, Ridhi Dogra entered the fray, accusing Arushi of being “two-faced” and even calling her a “snake.”