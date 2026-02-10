The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Rajat Dalal 'Gunda hai tu, mentally torture karta hai' after heated argument

The 50 episode update: The new reality show has begun with a bang! With high-octane drama, 50 bold faces , and unexpected twists - the show is making some noise on social media. A tense moment inside The 50, quickly spiralled into an explosive confrontation between Bhavya Singh and Rajat Dalal after The Lion’s Arena Game triggered a heated disagreement over a crucial decision.

Bhavya Singh Calls Rajat Dalal 'Gunda'

During the task, Neelam was given the power to send a player to the danger zone. While she initially wanted to send Maxtern, she felt that Rajat was pressuring her to instead choose Bhavya or Natalia so that the chances of Jahanvi becoming safe would increase. Neelam didn’t appreciate the interference and made it clear that the decision was hers alone.

Bhavya soon stepped in, encouraging Neelam to make her own choice and play her individual game. The conversation quickly shifted to Rajat, with Bhavya confronting him and saying, “Aapki game chal rahi hai jabse.” Rajat warned her to control her words, but the argument escalated instantly. Bhavya snapped back, “Gunda hai tu, mentally torture karta hai”

Rajat’s ally Chahat entered the scene to defend him, questioning Bhavya about the allegations. Bhavya, however, refused to engage, saying, “Chamcho se baat nahi karti main.”

The situation turned even more volatile as tempers flared. Bhavya remarked that if she was speaking alone, then addressed Rajat Dalal as “400 kilo ka bhaisa” should also come alone. Rajat fired back with a sharp warning, telling her, “Tu royegi, aur main daily rulaunga.”

The palace was left shaken by the intensity of the exchange, as accusations, personal remarks, and raised voices dominated the space. Despite the chaos, Neelam ultimately stuck to her original instinct and sent Maxtern to the danger zone, closing the round but leaving behind one of the most uncomfortable and explosive confrontations the game has witnessed so far.

The 50 streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airing on COLORS at 10:30 PM.