The 50: Did Karan Patel really quit the show or is a surprise comeback on the cards after his dramatic exit?

New Delhi: Actor Karan Patel reportedly quit The 50 after reports suggested that he had issues with some contestants over their aggressive behaviour from day one. Several media reports claimed that following the physical altercation between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee, Karan objected to the environment on the show, stating that it affected his mental peace and that he could not continue staying in a place where violence had erupted.

However, new information has now surfaced regarding the real reason behind his exit.

According to paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, Karan Patel did not quit the show permanently but took a medical break after sustaining a rib injury during the shoot.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Karan Patel to make a comeback on The 50?

As per the page, Karan Patel is expected to return to The 50 after a brief medical break. The actor reportedly suffered a rib injury during the very first task when an accidental collision with a fellow contestant left him in considerable pain. The discomfort, especially while coughing or lying down, made it difficult for him to continue participating in the physically demanding challenges.

Following medical advice, Karan took a short pause to focus on his recovery. Doctors later confirmed that the injury was minor and related to the rib cage, and he is currently undergoing treatment with medication.

Good news for fans , Karan Patel is said to be recovering well and is likely to return to the show soon.

About The 50

The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the popular French reality series Les Cinquante. The show premiered on February 1 and streams on JioHotstar, with television telecast on Colors TV.

The contestant lineup includes Karan Patel, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajput, Shiny Doshi, influencer Faisal Sheikh (Faisu), and reality star Divya Agarwal, among others.

New episodes stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while the TV broadcast airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.