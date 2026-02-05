The 50 episode 4 highlights: Prince Narula, Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal dominate a drama-filled day

The 50 Highlights: Day 4 inside The 50 Palace turns intense as pressure mounts on the contestants. With surprise eliminations, strategic mind games and heated confrontations, Episode 4 delivers drama from start to finish. As alliances crack and egos collide, the episode keeps both players and viewers on edge.

Shock Voting Sends Two Contestants Home

The episode opens with 10 contestants placed in the unsafe zone, while the safe players are handed the power to vote. After tense discussions and divided opinions, the Palace delivers its verdict. Saurabh Ghadge and Sumaira Shaikh are voted out, making for an emotional and decisive start to the episode that leaves the remaining players rattled.

Lakshay Targets Digvijay, Tensions Rise

Cracks deepen inside the Palace when Lakshay speaks to Nailia and Luvkesh, calling Digvijay a negative influence on the game. The situation escalates when Lakshay comments on Digvijay’s English-speaking skills. Luvkesh jumps in with a sharp response, claiming Digvijay “doesn’t know anything,” further intensifying the growing divide among contestants.

The Lion Unveils the Brain Game

The Lion introduces a new task designed to test intelligence and strategy, with real money at stake for the fans. The challenge revolves around riddles, logic and quick thinking.

Task Rules at a Glance:

Players must pick a riddle plate, solve it and sit on a revolving platform

They must identify the correct animal and place the tag accordingly

Each correct answer adds ₹10,000 to the prize pot

Wrong answers add nothing

Only 20 players are allowed to participate

Each contestant must choose the next player and justify their decision

Archana is selected by The Lion to kick off the game.

Prince Narula vs Digvijay Rathee: Tempers Flare

Drama erupts during the task when Prince Narula clashes with Digvijay Rathee over Archana’s player choices. Prince accuses Digvijay of repeating patterns from his past reality shows. The argument intensifies when Digvijay asks Prince not to touch him, stating that it makes him feel belittled.

The tension doesn’t stop there. When Khanzaadi selects Rajat, Prince lashes out again, visibly frustrated by the ongoing decisions.

Prince Narula vs Rajat Dalal: From Clash to Calm

Prince takes his frustration to The Lion, accusing Rajat and his group of prioritising strategy and fun over the fans’ benefit. He later confronts Rajat directly, asserting that his past victories prove his worth and that one task will not define him.

The heated exchange soon cools down when Rajat clarifies that he never used abusive language against Prince. Accepting this, Prince apologises, and the two share a hug, restoring temporary peace inside the Palace.

Task Ends with a Big Win

The challenge concludes on a high note when Maxtern steps onto the platform and gives the correct answer. With this final move, the total prize money climbs to an impressive Rs 2,25,000, marking a strong and satisfying end to the task.

The 50 streams on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airs on COLORS at 10:30 PM.